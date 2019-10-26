President Alvi, Azerbaijani counterpart discuss bilateral relations    

BAKU: President Dr. Arif Alvi on Saturday held a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of 18th Non Aligned Movement Summit in Baku, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued from his office, both the leaders took stock of the bilateral relations and appreciated the impetus of relationship that was marked by trust and mutual support to each other at regional and multilateral forums and potential for growth.

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi appreciated Azerbaijan’s continued support on Jammu and Kashmir, its valuable contribution as a member of OIC Contact Group on Kashmir and assured Pakistan’s reciprocal support to Azerbaijan on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh, read the statement.

He also highlighted the grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir after Indian government’s unilateral and illegal revocation of Articles 370 and 35 A of Indian constitution and imposition of inhuman curfew and communication block out since 5th August.

Both leaders also discussed various aspects of bilateral relations including socio-political, and economic and trade relationship.

Earlier in the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi had held a meeting with the Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli on the sidelines of 18th Non Aligned Movement Summit in Baku.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, both the leaders had affirmed to enhance trade ties between the two countries and expressed their desire to further strengthen the bonds of friendship.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, regional peace, grave human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting.

