Dr Arif Alvi rules out presidential system in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi here on Friday ruled out enforcement of presidential system in Pakistan.

In an interview with a private radio channel, Dr Alvi said that that enforcement of presidential system could create problems in the country and added that powers devolved to provinces under 18th amendment could not be taken back.

He said, “Parliamentary system is very strong in Pakistan and there is no debate on presidential system in the country.”

Responding to a question about economic situation in the country, Dr Alvi said, “It is correct that inflation has increased, but the government is trying its best to address this issue, which needs time.”

The president said, “Now the government was going to sign a program with IMF to strengthen economy.” He acknowledged timely help from friendly countries like China, UAE, and Saudi Arabia to handle economic difficulties.

To another question, Dr Alvi said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would benefit the entire region as it would enhance connectivity and open up trade corridors.

He said, “Interest of local industry would be safeguarded, while allowing relocation of Chinese industries in Pakistan.”

Dr Alvi said Gwadar Port would provide connectivity to central Asian states and Afghanistan with southern countries.

He said, “Both Islamabad and Beijing share common views that people’s sufferings and poverty cannot be addressed without ensuring peace in the region.”

He said that India was heading towards religious extremism due to its internal political situation and urged New Delhi to step forward towards peace and resolve Kashmir issue to defeat poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, and health problems in the region.

