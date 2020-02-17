President Alvi urges world leaders to play role against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Avli on Monday urged the world leaders to play their due role against Islamophobia across the globe.

Addressing a banquet hosted in honor of the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, President Avli said that India should allow the team of UNMOGIP to visit occupied Kashmir. He also demanded India to open the occupied valley for international media.

Alvi shared concerns over India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August last year in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He underlined the fundamental obligation of the United Nations to implement relevant UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, pledging the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people, Radio Pakistan reported.

The president highlighted the immense contributions made by Pakistan over the 40 years in hosting Afghan refugees and providing them economic and political security. He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts in combating climate change and achieving sustainable development.

Read More: In meeting with UN chief, PM highlights possibility of false flag operation by India, brutalities in Kashmir

Commenting on rising polarization in world, the president said countries are building walls and letting the people drown in the Mediterranean Sea but do not allow entering into their premises.

President Alvi expressed hope that peace process in Afghanistan will bring prosperity and development in the region.

In his address, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that Pakistan is a frontline state, which is successfully fighting the challenges of climate change.

He said Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

The UN chief said Pakistan is a peace-loving nation, which have rendered remarkable sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Comments

comments