International blogger Alyne Tamir shares story of her friend ‘Pakistan’

American content creator and travel blogger Alyne Tamir who has a Youtube channel named ‘Dear Alyne’ has posted a video on Pakistan titled Terrorism to Tourism on Wednesday.

The video highlights how the West always showed Pakistan in a negative limelight and as an unsafe country. Coming here and witnessing everything was certainly pleasant for Alyne and she is moved by everyone’s hospitality.

Currently, Alyne is the northern region of the country and her social media updates are proof that Pakistan is beautiful and welcoming.

Before coming here, she took to Instagram to share the reason of her visit. She wrote, “Hello PAKISTAN! Visiting a country that (to be honest) didn’t have the greatest reputation in the US. Growing up I ONLY heard negative things. But lately, I’ve heard GREAT things! What gets to the news usually doesn’t represent the actual daily life.”

Related: Pakistan offers tax holiday for foreign investments in tourism sector

In her very next post, she ditched her “boring clothes” because dresses here are “way better.”

Wearing Jasmine garlands, she shared “I heard I have Pakistani features so I’m blending right in. ALSO I packed only 1 shirt and 1 pants, and I’m happy I did because the clothes here are WAY BETTER! Goodbye to my boring clothes, hello to Pakistani style!”

Donning a traditional Balochi dress and complementing it with truck art on a local bus, she wrote, “Hello, it’s me, your local Karachi Bus Driver – coming to pick you up IN STYLE! Taking this photo was a cultural experience.” She paid gratitude to Karachi for “the great day.”

And since whosoever hasn’t seen Lahore hasn’t really lived, so Alyne packed her bags for the culturally rich city to enjoy the cuisine and obviously, to visit the Wagah Border. With “India photobombing” in her otherwise exquisite photo with two security personnel, she told her parents she is fine. ”

Then she headed up North with her cute unicorn.

In one of her Instagram stories, Alyne spoke about how she always heard about the gorgeous mountains of Switzerland and nothing about the Nothern areas of Pakistan which is equally beautiful if not more. She donned a traditional attire posing for a bunch of photos in the midst of Attabad lake.

It is not the first time a renown travel blogger has visited Pakistan. Famous content creators like Eva Zu Beck, Drew Binsky, Rosie Gabrielle, Alexander — the Rickshaw guy, amongst others have stepped foot in the country in past. sharing at length about the beauty it possesses and the hospitality they get from here.

Comments

comments