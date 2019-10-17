International blogger Alyne Tamir shares story of her friend ‘Pakistan’
American content creator and travel blogger Alyne Tamir who has a Youtube channel named ‘Dear Alyne’ has posted a video on Pakistan titled Terrorism to Tourism on Wednesday.
The video highlights how the West always showed Pakistan in a negative limelight and as an unsafe country. Coming here and witnessing everything was certainly pleasant for Alyne and she is moved by everyone’s hospitality.
Currently, Alyne is the northern region of the country and her social media updates are proof that Pakistan is beautiful and welcoming.
Before coming here, she took to Instagram to share the reason of her visit. She wrote, “Hello PAKISTAN! Visiting a country that (to be honest) didn’t have the greatest reputation in the US. Growing up I ONLY heard negative things. But lately, I’ve heard GREAT things! What gets to the news usually doesn’t represent the actual daily life.”
Related: Pakistan offers tax holiday for foreign investments in tourism sector
In her very next post, she ditched her “boring clothes” because dresses here are “way better.”
Wearing Jasmine garlands, she shared “I heard I have Pakistani features so I’m blending right in. ALSO I packed only 1 shirt and 1 pants, and I’m happy I did because the clothes here are WAY BETTER! Goodbye to my boring clothes, hello to Pakistani style!”
View this post on Instagram
Do you like this style?! Day 1 as PAKIST-ALYNE! I heard I have “Pakistani features” so Im blending right in 😎 ALSO I packed only 1 shirt and 1 pants, and I’m happy I did because the clothes here are WAY BETTER! Goodbye to my boring clothes, hello to Pakistani style! 📸: @mrad92
Donning a traditional Balochi dress and complementing it with truck art on a local bus, she wrote, “Hello, it’s me, your local Karachi Bus Driver – coming to pick you up IN STYLE! Taking this photo was a cultural experience.” She paid gratitude to Karachi for “the great day.”
View this post on Instagram
Hello, it’s me, your local Karachi Bus Driver – coming to pick you up IN STYLE! 😂 Taking this photo was a cultural experience, including trying to cross a highway with no crosswalk, panicking, and staying in the middle for 10 minutes wondering if I’d have to live in the middle of a highway for the rest of my life (almost RIP Alyne 😅). Thank you Karachi for the great DAY 2 in Pakistan! See you tomorrow LAHORE! XxAlyne 📸: @mrad92
And since whosoever hasn’t seen Lahore hasn’t really lived, so Alyne packed her bags for the culturally rich city to enjoy the cuisine and obviously, to visit the Wagah Border. With “India photobombing” in her otherwise exquisite photo with two security personnel, she told her parents she is fine. ”
View this post on Instagram
Hi Mom and Dad! Everything’s fine 😁 It’s a bizarre loophole that I can come to Pakistan, a country that doesn’t allow Israeli passport holders. My Dad is Israeli but I am American, and my MUSLIM boyfriend can’t enter (because he holds an Israeli passport). So here I am! The American! With an Israeli Dad. In Pakistan! With India photobombing in the background! This is why I don’t have a 5 year plan 😂😅 PS ZINDABAD* Typo correction from stories 🤪 PPS LAHORE MEET UP TOMORROW Info in stories!
Then she headed up North with her cute unicorn.
In one of her Instagram stories, Alyne spoke about how she always heard about the gorgeous mountains of Switzerland and nothing about the Nothern areas of Pakistan which is equally beautiful if not more. She donned a traditional attire posing for a bunch of photos in the midst of Attabad lake.
It is not the first time a renown travel blogger has visited Pakistan. Famous content creators like Eva Zu Beck, Drew Binsky, Rosie Gabrielle, Alexander — the Rickshaw guy, amongst others have stepped foot in the country in past. sharing at length about the beauty it possesses and the hospitality they get from here.