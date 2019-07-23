Alzheimer clinics to be established at all public hospitals in Punjab: Dr. Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Punjab Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Tuesday announced to establish Alzheimer clinics at all public hospitals in the province, ARY News reported.

Inaugurating a Memory and Alzheimer clinic at Services Institute of Medical Sciences on the eve of World Mental Health Day, Dr. Yasmeen said that basic purpose of this Alzheimer clinic was to ensure best treatment to the patients.

According to a statement issued from the Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, she also participated in the walk related to World Mental Health Day.

Four billion people in Pakistan were facing this Alzheimer and short memory problems, the statement said and added that the disease was increasing rapidly in the country.

Dr. Yasmeen Rashid has directed all CEOs to establish memory and Alzheimer clinics in all government hospitals and added that the government will recruit neurologists to fill the vacancies.

Earlier on July 9, Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said that provision of secure and quality healthcare facilities to the patients of public sector hospitals was her government’s top priority.

According to a statement issued from the ministry, Dr. Rashid had directed to formally train doctors and paramedical staff for to ensure implementation on Punjab Patients Safety Program.

She had issued the instruction during a meeting with representatives of World Health Organization at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

