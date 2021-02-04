Viewers of hugely successful ARY Digital play ‘Dunk‘ finally came to know what happened between Amal and Professor Humayun on the day she accused him of sexual harassment.

The episode 7 of the play was nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for the viewers as they also finally understood the reason behind Haider’s behaviour besides getting to know the conversation between Amal (played by Sana Javed) and Professor Humayun (Noman Ijaz) the day he committed suicide.

As Haider’s sudden change in behaviour towards his fiancee Amal and then his decision to attend the funeral of Professor Humayun after he commits suicide kept viewers perplexed through the whole episode, the answer lied there in the last few minutes wherein they got to know what happened between the professor and the accuser Amal.

They (the viewers) were not the only ones finally hearing their conversation outside the meeting room where Professor Humayun appeared for the last time, Haider (played by Bilal Abbas Khan), also overheard Amal’s confession.

A huge number of social media users reacted to what happened in the latest episode making #Dunk one of the top trends on Twitter.

There were all sorts of reactions from people praising how the play is pushing boundaries to making guesses what Haider might do now that he knows the truth.

#DUNK a drama serial which is breaking the cliches of our industry a narrative which is thought provoking an absolute treat to watch congratulations to the entire team for being so brave @Jerjees @fahadmustafa26 @BadarMehmood01 ✊🏽 — Mirza Gohar (@GoharRsd) February 3, 2021

We all cried here. 💔 I really hope we get more Yasra Bilal interactions in the coming episodes. 💕 #Dunk Bilal jab rota hai apun ka dil bhi rota hai. 😭💕 pic.twitter.com/5uZXz9RJaS — Norah Bing🌸 (@BingNorah) February 4, 2021

Top notch episode of #Dunk @BadarMehmood01 fantastic work from entire time Game on hai !! — Sadaf Haider صدف حیدر (@tomtomatoe) February 4, 2021

We're glad that Haider got to know the reality 😌! Absolutely can't wait for the next episode 👍🏻! [Drama : Dunk ✨]

.

.#Dunk pic.twitter.com/Pgil8F0ETo — 🤪Jungli Bili😏 (@rimshathekhosa) February 4, 2021

As fire when thrown into water is cooled down and put out, so also a false accusation when brought against a man of the purest and holiest character, boils over and is at once dissipated, and vanishes.@ijaz_naumaan as prof. Humayun played very well! #Dunk#BilalAbbasKhan pic.twitter.com/VBfTUDa0mU — Syeda Saadya (@SadiaSh17579740) February 4, 2021

had it not been bilal, haider's character arc wouldn't have been so impactful. his ready to fight against all odds- attitude for his lady love, his breakdown, the guilt trip and finally standing up for the right. he's a 101 on how to play non linear character. genius af | #Dunk pic.twitter.com/JVUmWwjXpD — . (@cayoglushoe) February 4, 2021

The episode 8 teaser had many fans commenting that Haider might not marry Amal now that he knows she is the real culprit.

