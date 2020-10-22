DELHI: An Amazon delivery boy has been arrested for duping a customer in Delhi.

According to police, 22-year-old Manoj cheated the customer by selling his mobile phone to someone else and then updating the status as delivered.

A complaint was received against the delivery boy who works for Amazon. The complainant alleged that the delivery boy came to his house in Kidwai Nagar on October 1 to deliver the mobile phone which he had purchased on the e-commerce site.

Instead of the delivery, he was told that the order had been cancelled by Amazon and he would receive a refund soon.

“A raid was conducted and the delivery boy identified as Manoj, a resident of Jawahar camp, Kirti Nagar, New Delhi, aged 22 years was arrested and the mobile phone was recovered from one Dharamvir to whom the mobile phone was sold by the accused Manoj,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Atul Thakur.

“Manoj disclosed that because of the need for money he deliberately showed the mobile phone as delivered in the company and kept it with him.”

Comments

comments