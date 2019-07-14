Amazon plans to open new warehouse, create 2,800 jobs in Germany

BERLIN: U.S. online retail giant Amazon (AMZN.O) plans to open a new warehouse in Germany this year and create more than 2,800 jobs with permanent contracts in what is its second-biggest market after the United States.

That will bring Amazon’s total staff in Germany to more than 20,000 across more than 35 sites by the end of 2019, the retailer said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that its 13th warehouse in Germany would be in the western city of Moenchengladbach.

Amazon has faced a long-running battle with unions in Germany over better pay and conditions for logistics workers, who have staged frequent strikes since 2013.

Earlier, Amazon had announced plans to offer job training to around one-third of its US workforce to help them gain skills to adapt to new technologies.

The US tech giant said it would spend $700 million for its Upskilling 2025 program to train 100,000 employees to help them move into more skilled roles within or outside of Amazon.

The move comes amid growing concerns that automation and robots are killing low-skilled jobs and that many workers lack training for new roles being created by technology.

