Amber Heard to be replaced from ‘Aquaman’ over dispute with Johnny Depp?

Following domestic abuse feud with former husband Johnny Depp, Hollywood actress and model Amber Heard will reportedly be removed from Aquaman sequel.

Following an audio recording doing rounds on social media, from the couple’s therapy session that records Amber’s confession to physical abuse, social media has erupted in a flurry, demanding #JusticeforJohnnyDepp.

In a recent turn of events, there are reports of Warner Bros company considering to remove Amber Heard from the Aquaman franchise.

Although the dismissal is not yet confirmed but it is being considered due “to the bad press surrounding the actress and the huge number of fans who are now turning against her.”

The starlet is known for her role as ‘Mera’ in Aquaman, but it seems like she might not be reprising her role in Aquaman 2, set for a 2022 release.

The Hollywood star denied physical abuse allegations and launched a defamation case against his former wife in 2019 after she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse in her Washington Post piece.

