Ambulances stuck in traffic Jam caused by Maryam Nawaz’s rally

KARACHI: Two ambulances were stuck in a severe traffic jam caused at Shahra-e-Faisal caused by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Maryam Nawaz arrived in Karachi on Sunday afternoon to attend Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) second public gathering in the city today. She was accompanied by former Sindh governor and PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair as well as Captain retired Muhammad Safdar, party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

A massive traffic jam was caused by a caravan of Maryam Nawaz at Shahra-e-Faisal, the city’s main road artery when she left for Mazar-e-Quaid. Two ambulances were also stuck in the traffic jam for more than 20 minutes.

The participants of the caravan reportedly denied giving way to the ambulances. The traffic policemen, taking notice of the matter managed to get the passage for the ambulances.

Meanwhile, heavy contingents of police have been deployed across the route of the rally. According to a statement by Karachi police, about 3,740 officials have been deployed along with 30 senior officials and 65 deputy superintendents of police to ensure fool proof security.

