Ameer Gilani recovers from coronavirus after two-week long battle

Actor Ameer Gilani has finally tested negative for the coronavirus after announcing that he had contracted the virus on Nov. 4.

Gilani took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans and followers with a fresh-faced selfie with his bed. “This bed has been my only friend for the past 15 days. Isolation has been scary and annoying,” he said, before sharing the positive bit.

“Aap sab ki duaon se (With your prayers) I have recovered Alhamdulillah and tested negative,” he announced gratefully to the relief of his fans.

A post shared by Ameer Gilani (@ameergilani)

Just short of two weeks earlier on Nov. 4, Gilani had shared his positive diagnosis in a video. “It has made me lose my sense of smell and taste. So I’m quarantining myself in my room,” he had shared, before requesting for prayers.

News of his recovery comes a week after his co-star on a recent drama serial Usman Mukhtar also recovered. The two had announced their diagnoses just days apart.

The much-loved newbie has garnered quite a fan following who have been waiting for news of his health and will be much relieved by this news. Here’s wishing health and happiness for the young star.

