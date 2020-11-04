Ameer Gilani, Saheefa Jabbar Khattak test positive for Covid-19

Actors Saheefa Jabbar Khattak and Ameer Gilani are the latest to join a growing list of celebs that have fallen prey to what seems like the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Log Kya Kahenge’ star Saheefa Khattak announced her diagnosis on her Instagram Story early on Tuesday. “Covid positive. Send little love, prayers and flowers our way,” she wrote.

Not long after that, Gilani also announced via a video that he had caught the virus. “Do you know when we quarantine ourselves?” he asked viewers before sharing the grim news. “When our Covid-19 test result comes out positive and mine has,” he said.

“It has made me lose my sense of smell and taste. So I’m quarantining myself in my room,” he went on, before adding that it is a really hard time for him and his family and requesting for prayers.

The news of Gilani contracting the virus comes just a week after his another local celebrity Usman Mukhtar also tested positive. Taking to Instagram, Mukhtar had shared, “Guys, I’ve been tested positive for Covid-19. Thankfully I am also tested positive for having awesome people like you to pray for my health.”

Khattak and Gilani’s diagnoses means that the showbiz industry has clocked four coronavirus cases within a week, as singer Jawad Ahmad also announced his positive test last week.

