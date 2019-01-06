Amendments in NAB laws to be made as per SC directives: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday said amendments will be made in the laws about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court.

The top court in November 2018 suggested that the legislators could consider amendment in the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 to enable an accused person to apply for bail to the court.

“In the changed scenario, the legislature may, if so advised, consider amending the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 appropriately so as to enable an accused person to apply for his bail before the relevant accountability court in the first instance,” Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked in a ruling on the plea seeking to appeal against a Balochistan High Court judgement, in which his post-arrest bail was declined in an embezzlement case filed by the anti-graft body against him.

Asif Khosa also recommended to revise the ‘unrealistic timeframe’ of the NAB which is 30 days.

While addressing workers convention in Nowshera, Pervez Khattak said the government was trying to give maximum incentives to investors to put the country on the path of rapid industrialization.

“The recent visits of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and China have given fruitful results,” he said.

