American Business Council lauds govt efforts to promote investment

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the American Business Council called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh here at the Ministry of Finance.

During the meeting, the adviser highlighted the government policies and measures aimed at facilitating the business and investment climate in the country with a focus on the ease of doing business which had been acknowledged by the World Bank as well.

He said that the government would take all possible measures to facilitate the businesses and provide them with a level-playing field as the government believed in investment and export-led growth which was more durable and sustainable.

The delegation lauded the efforts made by the government to promote investment in the country and shared with the adviser a number of recommendations and proposals related to taxation, sale of IT products, tariff rationalization of imported goods, ports and shipping and registration processes.

The adviser assured them full government support for their business endeavours and said the government would continue to interact.

