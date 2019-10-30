Does this video show ‘American rioters’ burning a subway train?
A video has been viewed tens of thousands of times on Facebook alongside a claim that “American rioters” have set fire to a subway train.
The claim is false; the video shows a burning train in Chile, not the United States; media reports stated the train was set alight during protests over a transport fare hike.
The 10-second video was published in a Facebook post on October 21, 2019.
It has been viewed more than 75,000 times and shared more than 2,100 times.
The caption, written in a mix of traditional and simplified Chinese characters, translates to English as: “[Train] American rioters don’t want to miss out, set fire to a subway train!”
The Facebook user lists themselves as based in Hong Kong.
The video has been shared in a misleading context; it shows a burning train in Chile, not the US.
A reverse image search on Google for a screenshot from the video found it was filmed in Elisa Correa station, Santiago Metropolitan Region, Chile.
The same 10-second video was published on Twitter here on October 19, 2019.
The tweet states: “While more metro stations, trains, bus stops and shops are burning in #SantiagoChile (even more than yesterday) everyone asks: where are the policemen and military forces who are supposed to protect them? #ChileDesperto”.
Chilean media Primera Fuenta reported on the blaze here on October 19, 2019, embedding the same video posted on its Instagram account.
Este es el video de la quema de vagón del metro que realizaron en la Estación Elisa Correa #ManifestacionesChile
The report’s headline states: “Arson attack hits Elisa Correa station and a subway car in Puento Alto.”
Chilean protesters have demanded economic reforms and the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera since mid-October 2019.