Amicable solution of Kashmir issue inevitable for regional peace: AJK PM

LAHORE: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said an amicable solution of the disputed territory issue was inevitable for peace and stability of the region.

Addressing a ceremony at Punjab University in Lahore on Tuesday, he said Pakistan always supports the right of self-determination of Kashmiris, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said “we are ready to respond to any Indian misadventure and give a befitting response to the enemy.”

Kashmir valley is under a continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed a curfew in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, millions of people have been besieged in their houses as heavy contingents of the Indian troops continue to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley.

Healthcare has been the biggest casualty in the occupied valley and hundreds of patients have been suffering due to curfew. Foodstuff, medicines and other essential commodities have run out of stocks, adding to the miseries of the people.

All shops, markets, business establishments, and educational institutions remain closed while transport is off the road.

