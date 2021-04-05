Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


MQM’s Aminul Haque tests positive for dengue virus, hospitalised

consumer aminul haque it minister karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader and Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the dengue virus on Monday, ARY News reported.

His family sources said that Syed Aminul Haque was taken to the hospital last night after his health condition worsened. His platelet count dropped to 12,000, the sources added.

His family appealed to the nation to pray for his swift recovery.

Last year in June, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.  Syed Aminul Haque after testing positive for the COVID-19 had isolated himself at the Parliament lodges.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

England to open shops, gyms and outdoor hospitality areas, PM Johnson says

Pakistan

Sindh govt imposes ban on inter-provincial transport

Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP meeting ‘rejects’ show-cause notice served by PDM

Must Read

Rafale makers paid million euros in ‘gifts’ to cement deal with Indian…

[X] Close