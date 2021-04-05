MQM’s Aminul Haque tests positive for dengue virus, hospitalised

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) senior leader and Federal Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haque was admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for the dengue virus on Monday, ARY News reported.

His family sources said that Syed Aminul Haque was taken to the hospital last night after his health condition worsened. His platelet count dropped to 12,000, the sources added.

His family appealed to the nation to pray for his swift recovery.

Last year in June, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Syed Aminul Haque after testing positive for the COVID-19 had isolated himself at the Parliament lodges.

