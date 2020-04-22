Aminul Haque sworn in as Federal Minister for Information Technology

ISLAMABAD: Syed Aminul Haque of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday took oath as Federal Minister for Information Technology, ARY News reported.

President Dr Arif Alvi administered the oath to him at a ceremony held in the Presidential House.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet had witnessed a major reshuffle with portfolios of several federal ministers changed.

Syed Fakhar Imam was named Federal Minister for National Food Security, while Makhdoon Khusru Bakhtiyar has given the portfolio of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

Hammad Azhar had been relieved of the portfolio of economic affairs and named Minister for Industries.

Babar Awan was appointed as Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs, while Mohammad Shahzad Arbab has been removed as Advisor to the premier on accountability.

Amin ul Haq has been appointed as Federal Minister for Telecom.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui’s resignation as IT minister was also accepted.

The reshuffle follows on the heels of the release of the inquiry reports on sugar and wheat crisis that pointed an accusing finger at PTI stalwart Jahangir Khan Tareen, a brother of Khusro Bakhtiyar and PML-Q leader Moonis Elahi over their alleged involvement in the scam.

