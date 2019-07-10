Amir Jahangir appointed as spokesperson to PM on trade, investment

ISLAMABAD: Sahibzada Amir Jahangir here on Wednesday appointed as spokesperson to prime minister on trade and investment, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Amir Jahangir was appoint a honorary spokes person to PM on trade and investment in connection with Europe and the United Kingdom.

Jahangir had been serving as a senior adviser to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman on foreign trade, investment and development. He had been the head of PTI’s chapters for UK and Europe.

Last year in October, Jahangir had been appointed as special assistant to PM on foreign investments but he refused to assume the office owing to severe criticism leveled at him by opposition parties.

Read More: Hafeez Shaikh’s appointment as finance advisor notified

Earlier on April 19, President of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, had approved appointment of Abdul Hafeez Shaikh as Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance.

The notification of Mr Shaikh’s appointment had also been issued. The noted economist will assume charge of the finance adviser with immediate effect.

Hafeez Shaikh had been given the status of a federal minister. Mr Shaikh had served as finance minister from 2010 to 2013 and as Minister of Privatization and Investment during from 2003 to 2006.

Comments

comments