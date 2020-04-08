Boxer Amir Khan extends help to underprivileged in Pakistan amid lockdown

Boxer Amir Khan has vowed to help the underprivileged in Pakistan affected by lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, he took to social media to share that the Amir Khan Foundation will be distributing ration bags among the needy.

“Seeing everyone suffer in Pakistan with food shortage due to the corona virus I have made bags which contain rice, flour, daal, chick peas, juices, water, powder milk, bars of soap,” he tweeted.

The British-Pakistani boxer thanked the Pakistan Army for helping him distribute the aid.

Amir shared a video on Twitter and said food distribution drive was conducted in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He added that “It was distributed to thousands of families today at the Amir Khan boxing hall. Due to the coronavirus, many people don’t have food and all stores and shops are on lockdown.”

His foundation also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advisor Zulfi Bukhari for extending his support to the drive.

