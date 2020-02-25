Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom are now parents to three children

British Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom welcomed their third child over the weekend.

The athlete took to Instagram to announce the birth of his son and shared a picture with his little bundle of joy.

The couple has named him Muhammad Zaviyar Khan.

“My beautiful Son Muhammad Zaviyar Khan was born today 22/02/20 weighing 7lbs 12oz. #dadofthree,” he wrote.

Earlier, Faryal shared that she is nervous and excited both to meet his prince as she flaunted her baby bump right before she gave birth.

Last year, Faryal and Amir revealed the gender of baby number three in a unique way.

The duo who got married in 2013 has two daughters already—Lamaisah, 5, and Alayna, 1.

