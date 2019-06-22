Web Analytics
Amitabh Bachchan’s look from ‘Gulabo Sitabo’ revealed

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan’s quirky first look for his next Gulabo Sitabo has been revealed.

Journalist and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to share the look.

Bachchan is donning thick glasses and a long beard and is almost unrecognizable in his new look which has got the fans even more excited .

The comedy film, based in Lucknow, also stars Ayushmann Khurrana in a key role. The veteran actor and Ayushman will be sharing the screen for the first time together.

Bollywood’s Big B who is currently shooting for the film in Lucknow shared a few close ups of his look on Twitter.

Speaking about the film, director Shoojit Sirkar earlier said “After Piku and Vicky Donor, I had been wanting to work with Mr Bachchan and Ayushmann on an equally quirky script so this fell perfectly in place.”

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film will be released next year on April 24.

