Legendary qawwal (late) Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain made news when she joined social media app Instagram with fans of the late qawwal expressing every sentiment from astonishment to high praise.

Anyhow, Hoorain’s entry in Instagram world was welcomed and she also shared some of her TikTok videos on the social media site.

Apart from some live sessions, Hoorain perhaps took a long break from Instagram but as soon as she shared one of her recent pictures today, it went viral instantly.

Here it is.

Well, fans showered her picture with love and some also asked why she took a break from social media, the awe and astonishment factor that she brings with her was evident in the comments too.

People’s love for her late father Amjad Sabri can be seen in the comments section of every post she shares.

Hoorain now has more than 69,000 followers on Instagram.

