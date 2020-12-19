Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain’s Instagram video goes viral

Late Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain is turning into an Instagram star, thanks to her followers on the app that are increasing by the minute.

The lady recently posted a video which is going viral on social media with her fans suggesting that she should join TikTok.

Here it is

One can check the comments to see the number of fans and the amount of love Hoorain received on the video.

The lady has surely turned into an Instagram model with every single post becoming a hit. For example, this picture she tweeted with the caption from Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s famous qawwali “Kya Smbhalogay Tum Mere Dil Ko”

Hoorain, who made headlines when she joined the popular social media app earlier in July, has now more than 73,000 followers on the app.

The lady also joined Snapchat few months ago and shared her id (ainamjad) with fans.

Hoorain’s father Amjad Sabri was one of South Asia’s most prominent qawwals. He was awarded Pride of Performance by Government of Pakistan. In 2018, Sabri was also posthumously awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz – Pakistan’s third-highest civilian honour – by the then president Mamnoon Hussain.

