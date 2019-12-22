Famous poet Amjad Islam Amjad receives prestigious Turkish award

ANKARA: Famous Pakistani writer and poet Amjad Islam Amjad received the prestigious “Nacip Fazil International Culture and Art Award” during an impressive ceremony held in Istanbul, ARY News reported.

According to a press release, Pakistan’s distinguished literary figure Amjad Islam Amjad was selected by the award jury for his contribution in creating a remarkable impression in the literary and artistic world.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey, Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi was also present, says a press release received here today from Ankara.

Congratulating Amjad Islam Amjad for receiving the Award, President Erdogan said Amjad Islam Amjad is one of the important poets of modern Urdu literature and a prominent figure from Pakistan who apart from literature, has a career in journalism and scriptwriting.

Erdogan said Pakistan is always a brotherly country and a cherished friend for Turkey. He noted that while relationships are based on mutual benefits, Turkey-Pakistan’s friendship is exemplary for the entire world as it is based on sincerity and solidarity.

In his acceptance speech, the noted poet thanked the jury for considering his works for this prestigious award. He said Turkey is close to every Pakistani’s heart. He said receiving this award in presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is a great honour. “I consider Erdogan as the greatest leader of the Muslim world in present times,” said Amjad.

Separately, felicitating Amjad Islam Amjad, Ambassador Syrus Qazi stated that the Nacip Fazil Award was an acknowledgment of Amjad Islam’s outstanding contributions in the literary field. Ambassador highlighted the depth of love, affection and respect among the Turkish people and leadership for Pakistan and its people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vice President Fuat Oktay, Culture & Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Treasury & Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül, Minister for Family & Social Welfare Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, as well as leading literary figures attended the ceremony.

