Vice Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi appointed new Naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi has been appointed as the new Chief of Naval Staff, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He will replace Admiral Zaffar Abbas who retires on October 6. Zafar has been serving as Naval Chief since October 2017.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended his appointment which has been approved by President Arif Alvi.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vice Admiral Amjad Khan will take charge as a new Naval chief on October 6.

Who is Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi?

Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi joined Pakistan Navy in 1983. Also a recipient of Sword of Honour, the Admiral has an illustrious career with wide-ranging experience of various Command and Staff appointments.

His major Command appointments include Commanding Officer PNS BADR, Commanding Officer PNS TARIQ, Commander18th Destroyer squadron, Commandant PNS BAHADUR and Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore.

He is a graduate of Army Command & Staff College, Quetta and National Defence University, Islamabad. The Admiral has been awarded Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat by the Government of Pakistan and French Medal Chevalier (Knight) by the Government of France.

