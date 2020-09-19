Amjad Sabri’s daughter gives fans a surprise

If there is one gal who is gaining followers by the minute on Instagram since joining the platform, it is Shaheed Amjad Sabri’s daughter Hoorain.

Since joining the platform in July, Hoorain Amjad has only gained followers and fans despite posting only a few pictures and doing some live-sessions.

The lady has more than 74,000 followers till the filing of this report and is gaining more by the minute, making each one of her posts go viral, like these two pictures she posted after a long break.

View this post on Instagram All I do is upgrade.☄️ A post shared by Hoorain Amjad Sabri (@hoorainn._) on Sep 8, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

The latest buzz is that Hoorain has now joined Snapchat and has shared her ID with her fans.

Needless to say, thousands of her fans joined her on Snapchat too and it won’t be an overstatement to say that she is on track to become Pakistan’s next social media star.

View this post on Instagram 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕖𝕪𝕖 𝕚𝕤 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕛𝕖𝕨𝕖𝕝 𝕠𝕗 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕓𝕠𝕕𝕪. A post shared by Hoorain Amjad Sabri (@hoorainn._) on Apr 30, 2020 at 4:33am PDT

Hoorain’s father Amjad Sabri was one of South Asia’s most prominent qawwals. He was awarded Pride of Performance by Government of Pakistan. In 2018, Sabri was also posthumously awarded the Sitara-i-Imtiaz – Pakistan’s third-highest civilian honour – by the then president Mamnoon Hussain.

Comments

comments