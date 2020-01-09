Amjad Sabri Murder: convictions to be handed out on January 16

KARACHI: Two caught in relation to the heinous murder of Qawwali singer, Amjad Sabri more than 3 years ago are close to being meted out with their due convictions for the murder and other nefarious activities, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The two accused namely, Asim alias ‘Capri’ and Ishaq alias ‘bobby’ are alleged members of a banned militant organisation and had carried out the murder of the foremost Qawwali singer while he was driving his car.

Capri and Bobby are both named in sectarian hate crimes too, charges have been levied against them for carrying out an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in an Imam Bargah of Karachi.

Both accused will face conviction and probable sentencing in weeks to follow, January 16 has been decided as the date for a conviction for the two criminals.

The criminals have owned up to their wrongdoing during investigations and inquiry while the person responsible for registering the Imam Bargah bomb blast case against the two has also recognized them and testified in front of the magistrate against the accused.

Highly praised qawwali maestro and Sufi singer, Amjad Sabri was laid to rest beside his father, Ghulam Farid Sabri, in Paposh Nagar graveyard on June 23, 2016.

