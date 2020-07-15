Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Amjad Sabri’s daughter’s TikTok videos go viral

Amjad Sabri, daughter

Acclaimed Pakistani qawwal Amjad Sabri’s daughter’s videos have gone viral.

Hoorain posts videos on the social networking site, Instagram and TikTok as well. Since her videos have been going viral, her followers asked if she is the late qawwal’s daughter.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Father’s day❤️🌍

A post shared by Hoorain Amjad Sabri (@hoorainn._) on

Turning to Instagram, she shared a throwback photo from her childhood. She can be seen hugging her father in the adorable picture. “Yeah I’m Amjad Sabri’s daughter,” she captioned it.

The starlet boasts  52.4K followers on Instagram as well.

Sabri was murdered in Karachi in 2016.

His children had earlier shared in an interview that their dad’s memory is always with them but they miss him the most during Ramazan.

View this post on Instagram

Ek Or vIdeO 🤣

A post shared by Hoorain Amjad Sabri (@hoorainn._) on

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Kanye West confirms dropping out of 2020 presidential race

Lifestyle

‘I said yes’: Sarah Khan’s Instagram post leaves fans with…

Lifestyle

Nadia Jamil back home after cancer treatment

Lifestyle

Johnny Depp staff defend actor in London libel trial


ARY NEWS URDU