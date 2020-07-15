Amjad Sabri’s daughter’s TikTok videos go viral

Acclaimed Pakistani qawwal Amjad Sabri’s daughter’s videos have gone viral.

Hoorain posts videos on the social networking site, Instagram and TikTok as well. Since her videos have been going viral, her followers asked if she is the late qawwal’s daughter.

Turning to Instagram, she shared a throwback photo from her childhood. She can be seen hugging her father in the adorable picture. “Yeah I’m Amjad Sabri’s daughter,” she captioned it.

The starlet boasts 52.4K followers on Instagram as well.

Sabri was murdered in Karachi in 2016.

His children had earlier shared in an interview that their dad’s memory is always with them but they miss him the most during Ramazan.

