Model Amna Baber, husband blessed with a baby girl

Pakistani model Amna Baber and her husband Zahid Noon welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old model took to social media to make the announcement of being blessed with a baby girl. The couple who tied the knot in February has named their baby girl, Naz Afreen Noon

“I am super proud and thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Naz Afreen Noon who came into this world on the 10th of December 2019 weighing in a healthy 3.4kgs. Shukar alhamdulilah both of us are fine. Can’t wait to show you all once she’s a bit older,” Amna Baber wrote on Instagram.

Wishes started pouring in from fans and celebrities for the couple. The starlet also thanked everyone for their prayers.

The model took everyone by surprise with her marriage announcement on February 18. She shared pictures on Instagram with her husband as well.

Amna started modelling in 2010 and has become a household name now, with some awards in her kitty.

