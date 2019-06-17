Amna Ilyas transforms into a star in Baaji’s latest song

Film Baaji’s mesmerising second track Badlaan sung by singer Zeb Bangash has all the ‘feel good vibes’.

Starring Shameera (Meera Jee) and Neha (Amna Ilyas), the music video beautifully depicts their relationship as they develop a strong bond over time.

It starts with Neha telling the star that she needs a loyal friend in her life. And, Meera finds one in her. She takes care of her as her own after the young girl moves to her luxurious house. They dance, laugh and shop together; eventually coming close.

In the end, Neha who belongs to inner city of Lahore and has big dreams of her own is completely transformed. So, this new song sums up her transition and the duo’s bond.

The soulful melody and Zeb Bangash’s soothing voice evokes a sense of calmness and can take you into a trance.

Baaji has been directed by Saqib Malik. It marks the cinematic return of Meera and will be released on June 28. The film features Osman Khalid Butt, Amna Ilyas, Meera, Ali Kazmi, Nayyar Ejaz and Nisho in key roles.

