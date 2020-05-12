Amna Ilyas hints at getting married soon

Renowned actor Amna Ilyas recently revealed she might be tying the knot soon.

In an interview with a local TV channel, the Baaji star shared she intends on getting married soon. She went onto add that her soon to be husband is someone with whom she has a working relationship but the actress clarified she is not currently working with him in a drama.

According to the starlet, the families of both Ilyas and the person in question know about their relationship.

On Sunday, the model took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to pen down an endearing note for her Ammi. “So Ammi, I may not have inherited your ability to be as tolerant, but I’m thankful for the gift that is YOU. Thank you for always being there, and for putting up with us through the years. Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote.

After being lauded for her performance in Saqib Malik’s debut film Baaji, Ilyas will be seen on the big screen soon in another film.

