Model Amna Ilyas answers the million dollar question
Renowned model and actress Amna Ilyas recently revealed she might be tying the knot soon.
In an interview with a local TV channel, the Baaji star shared she intends on getting married soon. She went onto add that her soon to be husband is someone with whom she has a working relationship but the actress clarified she is not currently working with him in a drama.
According to the starlet, the families of both Ilyas and the person in question know about their relationship.
On Sunday, the model took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to pen down an endearing note for her Ammi. “So Ammi, I may not have inherited your ability to be as tolerant, but I’m thankful for the gift that is YOU. Thank you for always being there, and for putting up with us through the years. Happy Mother’s Day,” she wrote.
Here’s what you need to know about Ammi – she never listens. She doesn’t exercise when I tell her to. She doesn’t take her meds on time no matter how much I insist. She refuses to eat the healthy food I recommend. I tell her until I’m blue in the face, and still she doesn’t listen. But then it makes me wonder how in the past, she’d put up with my childish disobedience with her unbelievable patience. So Ammi, I may not have inherited your ability to be as tolerant, but I’m thankful for the gift that is YOU. Thank you for always being there, and for putting up with us through the years. Happy Mother’s Day. 💗 Now it’s time for your evening walk 😆
After being lauded for her performance in Saqib Malik’s debut film Baaji, Ilyas will be seen on the big screen soon in another film.