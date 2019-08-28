Three arrested over alleged murder of woman in cab

LAHORE: At least three accused men have been nabbed by police officials during a raid over their alleged involvement in murdering a woman in a ride-sharing vehicle in Lahore, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A woman reportedly named as 24-year-old Amna was shot dead by an unidentified gunman when she was travelling in a cab near Sagian Bridge area. The terrorising incident took place in the vicinity of Islampura police on August 10 station.

The arrests of the three suspects were made after investigators traced their identities from the conference call history of the deceased woman’s cellphone. ARY News obtained the footage of the detained persons taken into custody by the local police.

According to police, the arrested men include Shaikh Arsalan, Usman. However, the identification of the third person is not yet disclosed.

Police officials told media that the slain woman was a friend of Shaikh Arsalan. They added that the police department has opened a thorough investigation which would unfold more findings into the incident.

