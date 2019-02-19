Amnesty International urges India to ensure safety of Kashmiris

NEW DELHI: Showing concerns over worsening situation of Kashmiris across India after the Pulwama attack, the Amnesty International has urged the Indian government to ensure safety of Kashmiris.

The common Kashmiris are being attacked and harassed in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in India and the occupied valley.

Amnesty said “central and state government authorities must ensure that ordinary Kashmiri women and men do not face targeted attacks, harassment and arbitrary arrests.”

Quoting media reports, the watchdog said Kashmiri university students and traders in northern states, primarily Uttarakhand, Haryana and Bihar, have been beaten, threatened, and intimidated “by some Hindu nationalist groups”.

Aakar Patel, the head of Amnesty India said, “Mob is attacking Kashmiris across India under the name of patriotism, authorities must do everything they can, to uphold the rule of law.”

“Ordinary Kashmiris across India who are only seeking to improve their lives should not be singled out for violence simply because of where they come from,” he continued.

The Amnesty has stressed upon the concerned authorities to investigate all allegations of threats and violence, and bring those responsible to justice.

