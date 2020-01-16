Large amount of expired chocolate seized in warehouse raid

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority on Thursday seized 80,000 kilogrammes of expired chocolate in a raid at a warehouse, ARY News reported.

According to PFA officials, they also seized a truck full of expired chocolate, which was being transported to Faisalabad.

Chemicals are used to purge expired chocolate of fungs, which is then packed for onward sale, they added.

The raid was conducted at the warehouse near Sial Flour Mills on a tip-off provided by a supplier, named Muhammad Aslam.

Earlier, on Jan 14, the Punjab Food Authority had sealed four food points and penalised two others while issued warning notices to five units over violation of the rules of the PFA Act.

The action was taken while carrying out an operation against big food points in Lahore and its surrounding areas under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon. The team was comprised of director vigilance and food safety officer.

Mr Memon said the PFA team raided Butt Karahi and sealed it over the worst condition of hygiene and failure to take preventative measures to control pests. The team also shut down Pak Asia Desi Karahi for using loose spices, preserving food in stinky freezers and failing to meet hygienic working environment.

Further, a famous food point Fazal-e-Haq Dera was closed down due to storing food in the washroom and poor cleanliness arrangements. A team of PFA also sealed Bashir Dar ul Mahi on account of mislabeling and over the presence of substandard food.

