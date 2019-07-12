Web Analytics
Amplifier Act violation, fireworks land bridegroom in hot water

PAKPATTAN: Police on Friday arrested a bridegroom and eleven others over fireworks and violation of Amplifier Act in a Pakpattan locality, reported ARY News.

The police relayed a first information report has been registered against the bridegroom and eleven members of the wedding party on charges of using loudspeakers and setting off fireworks during a mehndi function.

A police official claimed an illegal dance party was ongoing under the guise of the mehndi function.

Earlier, in April this year, at least six people were wounded when a policeman allegedly opened fire to stop a wedding function in Lahore’s Mughalpura locality.

According to Anarkali circle DSP Zafar Abbas, the policeman, identified as Irfan, opened fire during a mehndi function. As a result of it, six people were injured.

