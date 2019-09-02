An extended monsoon season this year, says weather official

KARACHI: A weather official has predicted an extended monsoon season this year until September 30, ARY News reported on Monday.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has said that a monsoon low pressure was present at the Arabian Sea and in Indian Gujarat.

The upcoming rain system will likely to be more strong and generate heavy rainfall, the official predicted.

Current monsoon system will likely to generate rainfall till Tuesday in Karachi and other areas, the met official further said.

The port city is expected to receive thundershowers today and tomorrow.

The sea breeze in the city has been suspended due to presence of the monsoon rain system, weather official said.

Another monsoon system will likely to reach in the region within three to four days, Sardar Sarfaraz further said.

He predicted an extended monsoon season this year until September 30.

It is pertinent to mention here that monsoon weather usually runs from early July to mid September in Pakistan.

Rain and wind-thunderstorm at scattered places lashed Sindh including Karachi and Punjab yesterday, while at isolated places in Kalat, Zhob, Sibbi, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan divisions Islamabad and Kashmir.

