Anam Tanveer shares seven-year old picture with a message for all women
Actress Anam Tanveer on Tuesday shared a seven-year-old picture alongside a recent one on her Instagram page with a social message.
The ‘Jalebi’ actress whose pictures can be termed an example of her amazing transformation wrote an entirely encouraging and social message as caption.
“This post is for every women and men who has gone through with body shaming stigma. Body shaming can be stressful and leads to disorders, you don’t know their journey, and you DONT know their struggle!. 2019 is almost gone, people! we should celebrate women’s diversity in arts and not shaming them,” wrote Anam Tanveer.
From 2012 to 2019 This post is for every women and men who ‘ve gone through with body shaming stigma. As said in earlier post body shaming can be stressful and leads to disorders, you don’t know their journey, and you DONT know their struggle! 2019 is almost gone, people! we should celebrate women’s diversity in arts and not shaming them. We should value people as they, how loyal they are with each other, how talented they appear, how mindful they are! and probably minus everything else thus should be the sole reason to b in their lives — But.. but it’s more important to be healthy in whatever the shape you are, how do you see yourself and how do you value yourself! Before you use social media to tell a stranger how fat he or shes, ask yourself could my time be better spent lighting myself on fire ? Here’s to two amazing people Anas Ispahan shot the left, and Raza Jaffri the right. 😍 #bodyshamingsucks #heathers #anamtanveer
The actress added that one should value people as they are, how loyal they are with each other, how talented they appear, how mindful they are, adding that it’s more important to be healthy in whatever shape you are.
“Before you use social media to tell a stranger how fat he or shes, ask yourself could my time be better spent lighting myself on fire ?,” the actress concluded.
