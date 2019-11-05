Anam Tanveer shares seven-year old picture with a message for all women

Actress Anam Tanveer on Tuesday shared a seven-year-old picture alongside a recent one on her Instagram page with a social message.

The ‘Jalebi’ actress whose pictures can be termed an example of her amazing transformation wrote an entirely encouraging and social message as caption.

“This post is for every women and men who has gone through with body shaming stigma. Body shaming can be stressful and leads to disorders, you don’t know their journey, and you DONT know their struggle!. 2019 is almost gone, people! we should celebrate women’s diversity in arts and not shaming them,” wrote Anam Tanveer.

The actress added that one should value people as they are, how loyal they are with each other, how talented they appear, how mindful they are, adding that it’s more important to be healthy in whatever shape you are.

“Before you use social media to tell a stranger how fat he or shes, ask yourself could my time be better spent lighting myself on fire ?,” the actress concluded.

View this post on Instagram 15 years wardrobe challenge only mothers can keep them safe.. 😍 A post shared by Anam Tanveer (@ianamtanveer) on Nov 3, 2019 at 1:53am PST

