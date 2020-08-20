Web Analytics
Actress Anam Tanveer’s TikTok videos will make your day!

Anam Tanveer TikTok

Model-cum-actress Anam Tanveer can be counted among few young actresses who quickly made their mark in the drama industry by playing some strong characters.

The actress has proven that she can do all types of roles in several dramas and can outshine other actors if given strong characters.

These days she is playing two entirely different type of characters, one in a sit-com Jalebi, other, in a family play Mera Dil Mera Dushman and is winning hearts with both.

 

A huge number of her fans follow her on Instagram but many probably don’t know that she has a TikTok account too and her TikTok videos get thousands of likes and if one visits her profile, one finds that the reason behind her popularity on social media app is because she is making some great videos.

Some show her acting skills while some are simply hilarious.

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

View this post on Instagram

 

