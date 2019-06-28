My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend: Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s friends tried to set her up with Anand Ahuja’s best friend but fate had something else in store for her.

Sonam spoke about how she met her husband and fell in love in an interview with Filmfare. She met Anand at a bar at the Taj where her friends took her to meet another guy.

“My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015),” she said.

Although the other guy and the diva had a few things in common but he reminded her too much of brother Harsh Kapoor. The starlet ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening, who was acting as the middle man to get Sonam to talk to his friend.

She remarked “Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different.”

Later, her now husband sent a friend request to the Khoobsurat actor and said his friend wants to connect with her in London if she’s still single. This, however, led to the the #everydayphenomal couple meeting and two weeks later they were talking on the phone. That’s when the diva asked Anand, “Do you still want me to talk to your friend?” He said, “No, No! Not at all. Talk to me. I’m keeping you for myself.”

The lovebirds were meant to be together. They were recently seen holidaying in Japan which according to Sonam was a honeymoon-cum-anniversary and birthday trip all rolled into one. The duo who got married in May 2018 shared photos from the trip giving everyone major couple goals.

