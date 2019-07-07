Ananya Panday would gain 5 kilos for Pati Patni Aur Woh remake

Ananya Panday the latest ‘talk of the town’ in Bollywood has revealed that she would have to gain at least 5 kgs for a challenging role in the remake of Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh, ARY News reported.

Ananya who is 20 has to gain weight to look slightly older in the film to meet the roles demand.

A remake of the 1978 Hindi movie produced and directed by B. R. Chopra starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, Ranjeeta Kaur which became a cult classic over the years.

The film is a comical take on extra-marital affairs in the fundamentalist Indian society.

All set to kick off her second film after Student of The Year 2, Panday is saud to have been elated to be a part of the remake.

Ananya will be playing the role of the slightly older secretary who’s boss is vying for her attention.

The actress in a recent interview mentioned that the idea of gaining weight isn’t to eat whatever you like, but to actually eat right.

To gain weight she has been eating every 2 hours and has increased her protein intake.

“Mine is a different kind of struggle, as it’s difficult to gain weight. I am eating every two hours. The idea is to up the protein content. You want to gain the right kind of weight, so it’s not about eating anything you wish, ” she was quoted as saying.

