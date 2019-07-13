Andleeb Abbas urges for people-to-people contact between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas has stressed for greater people-to-people contacts between the nations of Pakistan and India to normalize the bilateral relationship.

She was speaking at the first round of Track II Pakistan-India dialogue in Islamabad on Saturday.

The parliamentary secretary said seven hundred and seventeen million youth on both sides of the border is a ray of hope and by bringing them together, a paradigm shift can be brought in the bilateral relationship of the two countries, Radio Pakistan reported.

Abbas also highlighted the great trade potential between Pakistan and India which needs to be explored for a better future of the region.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan has consistently been giving the message of peace to India, as war is not a solution to any problem and conflicts can only be resolved through negotiations.

Delegations from India and Pakistan are participating in the track II dialogue hosted by Regional Peace Institute.

The second round of Track II dialogue will take place in New Delhi in September this year.

This is the first dialogue between the two countries after tensions rose in February.

