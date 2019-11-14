ANF apprehends 19 suspects, recovers 765kg drugs

RAWALPINDI: In a countrywide crackdown on drug peddlers, the Anti-Narcotics Force on Thursday recovered 765 kilogram narcotics and apprehend 19 suspects, ARY News reported.

In a statement, ANF spokesperson said that the force, on information, carried out 18 raids in various areas of the country and arrested the drug peddlers. He said that ANF had thwarted several attempts to smuggle drugs and confiscated eight vehicles.

The spokesperson said that the value of recovered drugs was Rs1.62 billion in the interaction market.

Earlier on November 13, Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) personnel had foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital while taking action at Allama Iqbal International airport.

According to ANF spokesperson, officials had recovered heroin from a procession of the suspect during the raid conducted at the airport. The suspect was identified as Iftekhar.

The security forces had filed a case against the arrested person and initiated a thorough investigation against him.

