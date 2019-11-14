Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


ANF apprehends 19 suspects, recovers 765kg drugs

RAWALPINDI: In a countrywide crackdown on drug peddlers, the Anti-Narcotics Force on Thursday recovered 765 kilogram narcotics and apprehend 19 suspects, ARY News reported.    

In a statement, ANF spokesperson said that the force, on information, carried out 18 raids in various areas of the country and arrested the drug peddlers. He said that ANF had thwarted several attempts to smuggle drugs and confiscated eight vehicles.

 The spokesperson said that the value of recovered drugs was Rs1.62 billion in the interaction market.

Read More: ANF foils bid to smuggle drugs to Denmark

Earlier on November 13, Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) personnel had foiled a bid to smuggle drugs to Copenhagen, Denmark’s capital while taking action at Allama Iqbal International airport.

According to ANF spokesperson, officials had recovered heroin from a procession of the suspect during the raid conducted at the airport. The suspect was identified as Iftekhar.

The security forces had filed a case against the arrested person and initiated a thorough investigation against him.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Man beats up wife over refusing consent for second marriage

Pakistan

Pakistan elected as head of UN convention on conventional weapons   

Pakistan

Suspect in Karachi minor rape case arrested

Pakistan

LG system to play vital role in solving civic issues: CM Buzdar


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close