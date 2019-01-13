ANF arrests man involved in supplying cocaine to ‘important figures’

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Force on Sunday arrested a man involved in smuggling and supplying cocaine to influential people in twin cities, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that the man after arrest told ANF that he was a friend of Shehryar Afridi, State Minister for Interior. However, it’s not yet confirmed.

ANF sources said that cocaine worth millions of rupees was recovered from the man. He claimed that he supplied cocaine to ‘important figures’ in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The authorities are further investigating the case.

A global report released last year said worldwide production of cocaine and opium, stemming largely from Colombia and Afghanistan respectively, has hit record levels.

“Among the drivers of that increase were political instability, lack of government control and reduced economic opportunities,” the report said.

Global manufacture of cocaine in 2016 also “reached the highest level ever reported” — an estimated 1,410 tons or a 25 percent rise on 2015.

Colombia accounted for the bulk of production with output increasing by more than a third between 2015 and 2016 to 866 tons.

The area used for growing coca leaf, the raw ingredient for cocaine production, is now some 213,000 hectares, with 69 percent of that in Colombia.

Cocaine is a powerful stimulant derived from the leaves of the coca plant, which is native to South America. Cocaine processing involves many chemicals, and the drug is cut with other substances by dealers to extend batches. Some of these substances, such as fentanyl, are extremely dangerous.

Comments

comments