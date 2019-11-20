ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday foiled a bid of smuggling heroin abroad from the Allama Iqbal International airport. ARY News reported.

According to ANF spokesperson, officials recovered 10-kilogram heroin from a procession of the suspect during the raid conducted at the Lahore airport.

The security forces filed a case against the arrested person and initiated a thorough investigation against him.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team had recovered 953 drums filled with chemicals, used in heroin from a container at Hub River Road earlier on Tuesday.

According to ANF Sindh spokesman, the container was stopped at the check-post after the stinky smell of the chemical. During the search, the ANF officials recovered as many as 953 drums filled with chemical, that is used in heroin from the container.

A suspect identified as Bashir Ahmed was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigation. The recovered chemical worth rs12.48bn in the international market, said the ANF spokesperson.

