ANF seizes one kg drug, arrests two suspects from Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Friday foiled a bid of smuggling drug abroad from the Islamabad airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, officials of the ANF arrested a man and recovered 1kg of ice heroin worth millions of rupees, from his possession.

“The drug-peddler identified as Saqib was trying to smuggle ice heroin by concealing it into a packet of tea”, the officials said.

The ANF officials also arrested a woman namely Jameel Akhtar who was flying with Saqib and initiated investigation in this regard.

On April 17, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a separate action had foiled a smuggling attempt at the Jinnah International Airport and arrested a man.

A passenger named Mir Muhammad was about to board a foreign airline when he was caught by ANF officials for carrying packets of heroin in his luggage. The arrested man was heading to Saudi Arabia.

Read more: ANF foils drug smuggling bid at Karachi airport, arrests passenger

The man was caught smuggling drugs during screening of his bags.

According to officials, the value of the drugs was worth millions of rupees in the international market.

Ice (crystal methamphetamine), also known as crystal, crystal meth or d-meth, is a powder or crystals that are usually snorted, injected or smoked by drug addicts.

