ANF foils drugs smuggling bid at Islamabad airport

ISLAMABAD: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Tuesday foiled a bid of smuggling drug abroad from the Islamabad airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, officials of the ANF in a raid at Islamabad airport arrested a man and captured 1,130 grams of ice heroin worth millions of rupees, from his possession.

The arrested drug-peddler, who is resident of Hangu, was due to fly to Jeddah, when he was caught and later shifted to ANF’s cell for the probe.

On April 17, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a separate action had foiled a smuggling attempt at the Jinnah International Airport and arrested a man.

A passenger named Mir Muhammad was about to board a foreign airline when he was caught by ANF officials for carrying packets of heroin in his luggage. The arrested man was heading to Saudi Arabia.

The man was caught smuggling drugs during screening of his bags.

According to officials, the value of the drugs was worth millions of rupees in the international market.

The ANF spokesperson had said the passenger had been detained and further investigation from him was underway.

Ice (crystal methamphetamine), also known as crystal, crystal meth or d-meth, is a powder or crystals that are usually snorted, injected or smoked by drug addicts.

