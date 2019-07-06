ANF expands scope of probe into case against PML-N leader

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has expanded the scope of its probe into a drugs case against PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah, ARY News reported.

Sources say a number of people have been taken into custody for questioning in connection with the probe into the case. More people are expected to be arrested in the days to come.

They said ANF officials will likely place on record before the relevant anti-narcotics court all the record and evidence it has so far gathered during the investigation.

Sources said the PML-N leader’s assets and bank balance are also being investigated.

Important evidence has come to the fore against Sanaullah after the arrest of his close aide DSP Malik Khalid, they added.

Rana Sanaullah, the president of PML-N’s Punjab chapter was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force for allegedly possessing 15kg narcotics which was seized from his car on way to Lahore from Faisalabad.

