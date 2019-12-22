ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) team on Sunday recovered heroin from a Doha-bound flight passenger at the Allama Iqbal International airport in Lahore, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the matter said that 1300 kilograms of narcotics were seized from the luggage of the passenger.

He was taken into custody by the ANF for further investigations.

Earlier, on December 16, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities claimed to have seized a parcel bound for the United States, carrying drugs.

According to the ANF authorities, during an action in Sialkot, they foiled a bid to smuggle drugs abroad in a parcel. The recovered parcel carried around 6.9 kilograms of drugs and could worth upto millions in the international market.

Read More: ANF foils heroin smuggling bid at Karachi airport

The authorities said that the drugs were booked for a US address and the authorities are further probing the matter.

